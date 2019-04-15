Woman facing attempted murder charge after dispute over loud music, report states

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A woman was arrested after Orange County deputies say she shot at her neighbor over a dispute about loud music early Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.
Nicole Taylor, 51, is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder and a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, jail records show.
According to deputies, Taylor was sitting in a car with a group of men who were playing loud music around 5 a.m. along the 4700 block of North Pine Hills Road when her neighbor came outside and asked the group to turn the music down.
After the neighbor made the request, Taylor stepped out of the car and started arguing with the neighbor before going back into her apartment, getting a silver handgun and shooting at the neighbor, the arrest report states.
The neighbor was not hit and ran back to her apartment, fearing for her life, deputies said.
A judge denied Taylor bail at a hearing Monday morning.
