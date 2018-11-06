Woman in taxi shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who was in a taxicab was shot in the leg Monday evening in the Richmond Heights neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.
The shooting was reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. at South Ivey Lane and King Cole Boulevard, Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Maio said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
