  • Woman shot dead in Orlando apartment complex

    By: Sarah Wilson , Johny Fernandez

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was found shot dead in an Orlando apartment complex late Wednesday night.

    Orlando police said the shooting happened at Aventura Apartments off of Cinderlane Parkway near north Orange Blossom Trail and Clarcona Ocoee Road.

    Investigators have not said whether the shooting happened inside an apartment or in the parking lot, but they have been seen going in and out of one unit in the complex.

    Family members and friends told Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez the shooting victim was a teenager.

    A neighbor who didn’t wish to be identified said she no longer feels safe in her own home.

    “I wanna move out… I don’t feel safe now,” she said.

    Police have not said whether they have the shooter in custody, but did say that are not looking for suspects.

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call 911 or CrimeLine.

