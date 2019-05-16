Televangelist Pat Robertson: Alabama's near-total abortion ban has 'gone too far'

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Conservative televangelist Pat Robertson said Alabama has "gone too far" by passing a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.
Robertson is a longtime abortion opponent, but on Wednesday, as he hosted "The 700 Club" on the Christian Broadcasting Network, he called the bill "extreme" and noted that it does not have exceptions for rape or incest.
Related Headlines
Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law, although it is expected to be challenged in court.
Alabama abortion law: 5 things to know about the bill
Some Alabama lawmakers are hoping to ignite a legal fight in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to gut abortion rights nationwide.
However, Robertson said, "My humble view is that this is not the case we want to bring to the Supreme Court because I think this one will lose."
Democrats and abortion rights advocates criticized the legislation as a slap in the face to women.
"It just completely disregards women and the value of women and their voice. We have once again silenced women on a very personal issue," said Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, a Birmingham Democrat.
The abortion ban would go into effect in six months if it isn't blocked by legal challenges.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}