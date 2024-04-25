Watch the Florida Puerto Rican Parade on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2024 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival will kick off Saturday morning in downtown Orlando.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Civic Engagement and Responsibilities.”

The event will also celebrate the municipality of Juncos, which is nicknamed “La Ciudad del Valenciano,” which is Spanish for “the Valencian city.”

The parade route will begin at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue.

Participants will march past Lake Eola Park, cross Central Boulevard, head up Orange Avenue and end at Livingston Street.

Reporter Sabrina Maggiore will also be on hand to roam the parade route and speak with guests and onlookers.

