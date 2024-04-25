Hope Community Center helps engagement with Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is set to host the Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival this Saturday.

Leading up to the parade, Channel 9 has been focusing on this year’s theme of “Civic Engagement and Responsibility.”

Channel 9 spoke with one local nonprofit that works every day to help engage in the community.

Watch: 2024 Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival to spotlight the town of Juncos

With every phone call Rene Gomez is doing his part to inform his community.

He’s the civic engagement manager at the Hope Community Center.

Watch: ‘The right thing to do’: Puerto Ricans in Central Florida fight for SNAP benefits

From education to housing, the Hope Community Center is one a stop shop of resources for those new to our area.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group