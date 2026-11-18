JUNEAU, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, overcoming allegations that members of her campaign helped recruit a candidate who shares the incumbent's name and completing a political comeback in a state President Donald Trump repeatedly won by wide margins.

The Alaska race was the last U.S. Senate contest to be resolved in this year's midterm elections and gave Democrats a 56-44 majority after they flipped nine GOP-held seats to retake the chamber. The party also won campaigns in other conservative states, including South Carolina, Texas, Kansas and Mississippi.

In a statement, Peltola said voters sent a clear message that “the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska.”

“Over the course of this campaign I’ve spoken with elders in tears about empty fish racks; families struggling to find housing they can afford; and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table," she said. “Today we take a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first.”

Sullivan spokesperson Nate Adams did not respond to a request for comment. Adams had said Monday that the campaign would let the process “run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified.” A spokesperson for the National Republican Senatorial Committee also did not respond.

As part of the Nov. 3 general election, Alaskans also elected a Democrat as governor for the first time since 1998, as former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by Trump. The Associated Press has not yet called the U.S. House race, where independent candidate Bill Hill is challenging Republican Rep. Nick Begich.

Flipping Alaska's seat was pivotal to Democrats' plans to retake the Senate

Peltola previously held the state's lone House seat, making her the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. She lost her bid for a second full term to Begich in 2024, but she became central to Democrats’ plans to retake the Senate in 2026.

In the campaign's final stretch, however, she faced allegations that her team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run in order to siphon votes from the incumbent. Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after The New York Times first reported the allegation less than a week before the Nov. 3 election. Peltola denied any involvement.

“I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent,” Peltola told supporters in Juneau days before the election.

Dan J. Sullivan has denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats' behest. He has not responded to messages from The Associated Press since The Times' article was published.

Candidacy of second Dan Sullivan roiled the race

The Times report was based partly on text messages and other documents and interviews with a former Peltola campaign manager, who was fired shortly before this year’s open primary and later sought to recant her statements. But the second Sullivan had already been on Trump’s mind. He referred to him multiple times during a rally in support of the senator in mid-October.

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit that Trump said he ordered. It sought to block certification of the race if the incumbent were to lose, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion. Peltola called the lawsuit "flagrant corruption."

The case was dismissed by a federal judge, but the Justice Department appealed. Attorneys for the state sought dismissal, saying officials should be able to conduct the election "without unwarranted interference by the United States." They also argued the ballot was designed to distinguish the two Sullivans as much as possible and that Alaska's ranked choice voting process would allow any voters who might be confused to rank them.

The Justice Department also confirmed the existence of a criminal investigation, but Alaska's U.S. attorney would not say what potential crimes authorities were looking into.

Peltola finished first in the primary with 49.5% of the vote, followed by the incumbent with 41.4%.

Dan J. Sullivan finished a distant third with about 2.5%, but he advanced to the general election as one of the top four finishers. He was listed on both ballots as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation, while the senator was listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent.

Peltola played up her rural roots during the campaign

During the campaign, Peltola tapped into Alaskans' frustrations with high fuel prices and other costs. Those concerns hit especially hard in remote communities that rely on diesel for electricity and heat and are generally only accessible by air or water.

Her campaign peppered social media with photos of her travels around the state as she sought to separate herself from national Democrats and build a coalition of support around a platform of “Alaska first.”

“Alaskans who know me know that I’m not liberal or radical,” Peltola said. “I am only interested in working for Alaska and working for the best interest of Alaskans, in as nonpartisan of a way as I possibly can.”

The strategy resonated with voters who felt they could relate to Peltola, who is Yup’ik and often spoke about growing up in western Alaska.

“People across the country don’t understand what it means to grow up in a place where there isn’t running water, where there’s only one store, where gas costs $17 a gallon, where heating fuel is not a guaranteed thing, which means that your house isn’t necessarily going to be warm when it’s 50 below zero,” Sam Schimmel, who is Alaska Native, said in Anchorage after Peltola's win.

“Having somebody who really understands what that means in D.C., representing us in the Senate, is an enormous achievement," he added and also noted the significance of Peltola's election as the first Alaska Native in the Senate.

Michael Dunn, also in Anchorage, said he voted for Sullivan but hopes Peltola does well.

“She put in the effort,” he said of her campaign. “So hopefully she puts in the effort in D.C. for us."

Peltola emphasized affordability issues

"Lower 48" became something of an insult bandied by both sides. Sullivan tried to align Peltola with "Lower 48 liberals" who want to restrict oil and gas drilling, mining and other resource development in the state. Peltola said that while she would work with Trump to get things done for Alaska, "I will never put any Lower 48 politician before Alaskans. That's the difference between Dan and me."

Emphasizing her Alaska roots, she spoke about fishing for salmon on the Kuskokwim River with her father and spending parts of the summer at fish camp with her children and late husband, who died in September 2023.

She said the fish and wildlife Alaskans long relied on to fill their freezers for the winter were becoming harder to find. The changes were forcing people to buy more food and other staples at the store — supplies that must be barged or flown in — and deal with “crushing prices,” she said.

Peltola also said she saw members of Congress who were “more focused on their stock portfolios” than helping ease those costs and vowed to push back against the billionaire class.

She will be just the fifth Democrat since statehood to represent Alaska in the Senate. The most recent was Mark Begich, whom Sullivan defeated in 2014.

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Associated Press journalist Mark Thiessen in Anchorage contributed to this report.

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