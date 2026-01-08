Sections
Top Local Stories
Evening Forecast: Saturday, January 03, 2026
ICE considers opening detention facility in Orange County
ICE exploring Orange County site for potential immigration detention facility
NASA set to roll Artemis II rocket to launch pad
Orange County explores turning unused church-owned land into affordable housing
ICE considering Orange County warehouse for new detention facility
Central Florida sees early effects of Trump administration visa pause
Pet Alliance Orlando Adds Kennels for New Shelter
Xello Course Planner Supports Local Students for Next Academic Year
Daytona Beach International Airport hits new traffic record in 2025
VO-TRAN Pilot Program Provides Transportation for Eligible Local Riders
Florida law allowing pregnant women to use disabled parking faces legal challenge
New rule reverses ban on whole milk in schools
Cold snap brings hundreds of manatees to Blue Spring State Park
This weekend: Last chance to check out Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee
Thousands expected at 2026 Central Florida Highland Games in Winter Springs
Weather
Central Florida cold front: Rain, strong winds, and possible freeze arrive Sunday into Monday
Evening Forecast: Friday, January 16, 2026