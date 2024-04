Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as "Dr. Reddy's"), today announced that it is voluntarily recalling six (6) lots of Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution 100 mg to the consumer leve