Results RNA LLC Issues Voluntary Worldwide/Nationwide Recall of Lubrisine Eye Drops Due to
Results RNA LLC is
voluntarily recalling Lubrisine Eye Drops to the healthcare practitioner, retail or consumer level. This product, in a recent FDA inspection, was found to be manufactured using practices that do not support its sterility and contained undeclared colloidal silver.
