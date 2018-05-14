Boy, 10, bitten by shark at Hilton Head beach

A 10-year-old boy was likely bitten by a shark Sunday while swimming at a Hilton Head beach, officials said.
It was “very likely a shark bite” that cut the boy’s arm around 3 p.m. while he was swimming in waist-to-chest deep water, Mike Wagner, operations manager at Hilton Head Island Shore Beach Service, told the Island Packet.
The boy was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.
There were eight confirmed shark bites at Hilton Head in 2017.
