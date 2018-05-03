0 Christina Aguilera announces new single ‘Accelerate,' album called ‘Liberation'

Christina Aguilera has released her first lead single from a studio album for the first time in six years.

The pop vocalist released the music video for “Accelerate,” a mid-tempo song that features Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz. The visual features only Aguilera in various states of dress. Starting in black and white, the video goes into color at some spots and has scenes of the 37-year-old with natural makeup. Some shots show her licking glitter on her lips and teeth, and others show her being covered in honey.

“Accelerate” is the lead single from her album “Liberation,” which will be out June 15. Aside from some features and soundtrack songs, it’s the first proper release from Aguilera since 2012’s “Lotus.”

Aguilera discussed the 15-track album with Billboard. In the May issue, in which she is the cover star, the album is described as more influenced by hip-hop and R&B than her previous records.

“Accelerate” was produced by Kanye West, who despite his recent and ongoing controversial comments and tweets, was sought by Aguilera for his talent.

“Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and music-maker and beat-maker,” Aguilera told Billboard. “The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.”

More from Aguilera on her process of getting back to music, touring and leaving “The Voice” is available at Billboard.com.

The explicit music video for “Accelerate” can be seen on YouTube. The track list for “Liberation” is below.

#Liberation

Searching For Maria

Maria

Sick Of Sittin’

Dreamers

Fall In Line ft @ddlovato

Right Moves ft Keida & Shenseea

Like I Do

Deserve

Twice

I Don’t Need It Anymore (Interlude)

Accelerate ft @tydollasign & @2chainz

Pipe

Masochist

Unless It’s With You — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) May 3, 2018

