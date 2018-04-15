Destiny's Child reunites during Beyonce's Coachella performance

For her Coachella debut, Beyonce did a two-hour set and reunited with Destiny’s Child in the process.
More than halfway through her performance, Beyonce disappeared and reappeared emerging from under the stage with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.
The singers performed their hits “Say My Name” and “Soldier” before Beyonce went back to performing solo.
The speculated reunion was confirmed just before the show by Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, the luxury brand that designed Beyonce’s costumes for the show.
Vogue reported that Rousteing dressed the 200-plus dancers for the show, plus Rowland and Williams.
Destiny’s Child wasn’t the only guest during the show. Beyonce performed with her husband JAY-Z and sister Solange during the set.
