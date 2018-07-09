0 IHOb goes back to IHOP, says it 'faked it to promote new burgers'

On June 11, IHOP, the diner company known for fluffy pancakes, pulled the ultimate publicity stunt and announced it was changing its name to IHOb -- International House of Burgers.

Now the company admits it was just to promote its new burgers.

The restaurant chain kept up the charade for weeks, which prompted some customers to question if pancakes were still available.

“Spoiler alert: we still pancake pancakes,” the pancake house tweeted June 21.

The company has gone back to what it’s known for ahead of its 60th birthday, when it will offer a deal on short-stack pancakes on July 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers),” the company tweeted Monday.

While some customers are rejoicing, others feel betrayed by the extravagant burger promotion in which the company went so far as to change its branding to IHOb.

On Twitter, IHOP was apologetic, but mostly frank about the change.

We were always IHOP, we just had some burgers to bromote — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked. Look at us, two silly pancakes talkin’ about burgers. — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

It's IHOP, we just took a lil break to bromote our burgers! — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

The brand was a bit more sarcastic on Facebook, however.

“When your ad campaign fails so bad you pretend it didn’t happen,” one person wrote.

“It’s weird how we changed back for our 60th birthday. It’s almost as if it was planned,” the restaurant replied.

