  • ‘The Jerry Springer Show' ends production after 27 years

    The Jerry Springer Show, which ushered in an era of “trash TV” talk shows, is ending production after 27 years, according to reports. 

    Jerry Springer, a former Cincinnati mayor, started the show in 1991 as a thoughtful topic and issues show. The next year, production moved to Chicago and by 1994, the furniture throwing and fistfighting format was introduced, according to WLWT.

    A station group did not renew the show in April. It was quickly picked up by another network but only for repeat episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That deal is for multiple years and included the option to air new episodes, but for now, production has ended after nearly 4,000 episodes, according to Broadcasting & Cable

    Pre-produced and repeat episodes will air this fall.

    In the ratings, the show rose above contemporaries including Ricki Lake and Sally Jesse Raphael, and even competed with Oprah Winfrey’s show.

