1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting at Nashville restaurant, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed and four people were injured on Sunday at a restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. David Hazzard told The Tennessean that the shooting occurred at the Roasted Salemtown in Nashville at about 3:03 p.m. CDT. Hazzard added that three ambulances took “multiple people” with gunshot wounds and graze wounds to area hospitals, according to the newspaper.

According to WZTV, three people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where one died. Two other victims walked into the hospital for treatment, the television station reported.

In a statement Sunday night, Nashville police said that “Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch,” adding that the suspected gunman fled in a Mercedes GLS 450.

Police said the shooting took place at the restaurant/coffee shop at 614 Garfield St., where the Salemtown and Germantown neighborhoods converge. Roasted Salemtown hosted a brunch event earlier Sunday with a disc jockey and dancing, according to The Tennessean.

Roasted Salemtown was once called The Local Distro. But new owners Ericka Fizer-Harvey (known as Chef E) and Will Radford teamed up and changed the name, according to the newspaper. The restaurant is a popular spot for brunches.

A group of mothers at a nearby playground said they were watching children when they heard about eight gunshots, The Tennessean reported.

“Everyone was grabbing the children and running or dropping on the ground,” Dia Settle told the newspaper. “I got waves of chills because I could tell someone was hurt, just from the sound and that many gunshots.”

It was unclear whether an arrest had been made, WTVF reported.

