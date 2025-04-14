Trending

Large earthquake jolts area near San Diego

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Map showing location of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake in Southern California.
Earthquake An earthquake centered a few miles from Julian, California, north east of San Diego, (marked with a star) has rocked Southern California. (USGS)
A large earthquake has shaken Southern California.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake happened 4 kilometers south of Julian, California and initially registered as a 5.2 magnitude. It occurred at about 1:08 p.m. ET.

About half a dozen smaller quakes followed, according to the USGS.

The quake happened just south of the Elsinore fault system, which has the potential of having earthquakes ranging from 6.5 to 7.5 in magnitude.

The quake was felt across Southern California in areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.

There were also no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to police and sheriff departments in San Diego County.

Rail lines between Oceanside and San Clemente have been temporarily closed so crews can inspect the tracks, MetrolinkIEOC posted on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed.

A small earthquake shook the same area Sunday, which registered as a 3.5 magnitude.

Check back for more on this developing story.

