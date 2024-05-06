National Teacher Appreciation Week: Deals for educators

The school year is in the last few weeks and to mark another successful year for educators, honoring them for the work they have done, March 6 through the 10 is set aside as Teacher Appreciation Week.

President Joe Biden signed a proclamation last week once again decreeing the 2024 celebration, writing, “Teachers are the heart and soul of our Nation. They care for our Nation’s students, pass on knowledge to rising generations, and inspire our children to dream up new possibilities for their futures. The power of a great teacher is profound, and — on National Teacher Appreciation Day and during National Teacher Appreciation Week — we thank them for their tireless efforts and recommit to taking care of our teachers, just as they have taken care of all of us.”

May 7 is also, according to the proclamation, National Teacher Appreciation Day.

This year’s theme was set by the National Parent Teacher Association is “Teachers are Shining Stars,” USA Today Reported. The organization along with the National Education Association have several ideas on how to thank teachers.

Parents also have probably received a few emails and Facebook posts from their local PTA to donate items and cash to help show the appreciation they have for their children’s teachers.

Businesses are also using it as an opportunity to offer discounts and freebies to teachers, while some discounts are offered year-round.

