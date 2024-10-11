Recall alert: 1.6M Hondas recalled over steering issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 1.6 million Honda vehicles.

The vehicles have an issue with the steering gearbox assembly. The NHTSA said the gearbox may have been put together incorrectly and could cause extra internal friction, making it difficult to steer the vehicles.

Honda recalled the following vehicles:

2023-2025:

Acura Integra

Civic Type R

CR-V Hybrid

CR-V

HR-V

2022-2025:

Civic

Civic Hatchback

2024-2025

Acura Integra Type S

2025

CR-V Fuel Cell EV

Civic Hybrid

Civic Hatchback Hybrid

Dealers will replace the worm gear spring and make sure there is enough grease in the gearbox assembly. Mechanics will complete the work for free.

Owners with recalled vehicles will get a letter in the mail after Nov. 18 alerting them to the issue, the NHTSA said.

They can also call Honda directly at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall numbers are SJS, MJU, QJT and VJV.

©2024 Cox Media Group