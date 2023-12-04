Republican primary debate: Next debate set for Wednesday in Alabama

The fourth Republican primary debate is set for Wednesday night in Alabama, giving the candidates a last chance to speak out before primary and caucus voting begins in January.

The two-hour debate at The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, will air at 8 p.m. EST on NewsNation. It will be moderated by former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and The Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson.

As of Monday morning, it is likely that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will be on the debate stage, having met the qualifications set forth by the Republican National Committee.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said that he reached the donor goal, but has not heard from the RNC as to whether he has met the goal of being at at least 6 percent in national polls.

To make the stage, candidates must reach at least 6 percent in two national polls or in one national poll and two of the four early-voting states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Candidates also must have at least 80,000 unique donors, including at least 200 from 20 or more states and territories.

Former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate, his campaign said.