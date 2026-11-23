CAIRO — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his security services Monday for a naval drone strike that he says sank one of Russia's newest warships in Libyan waters. But Libyan officials said the vessel was only heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, Iran's government warned that the Revolutionary Guard's missile command would give an appropriate response if the United States renewed its attacks in the war.

A new analysis says the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip has caused an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Monday. Read our full coverage here.

Zelenskyy says attack has ‘sunk’ a Russian warship in Libya

Zelenskyy said Monday on X that Ukrainian naval attack drones struck the Russian corvette MERKURY in Libyan waters in an operation carried out by his country's security services.

Authorities in eastern Libya said that the MERKURY had been docked at the Benghazi naval base for refueling and resupply under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya.

Two Libyan officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak with the media, said that the vessel was only heavily damaged. One of Libya's rival governments later condemned the attack on Facebook.

In a statement posted Monday, the Foreign Ministry of the Tripoli-based government said it would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine war, and that Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity were non-negotiable.

Zelenskyy said that Sunday’s operation also destroyed a Russian Ka-27 combat helicopter and struck a Russian cargo vessel transporting weapons.

Ukraine’s security service said in a statement Monday that both vessels were “legitimate military targets for Ukraine because they directly supported Russia’s military capabilities.”

— By Samy Magdy in Cairo

Iran warns of retaliation if US forces attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei warned Monday that the Revolutionary Guard would respond to any U.S. attack on Iranian positions.

Baghaei said that Brig. Gen. Seyyed Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace force, which operates Iran's ballistic missiles, “will certainly deliver it to them at the appropriate time, neatly and elegantly packaged. Then they will understand.”

Baghaei was replying to questions about reports that the White House had requested assessments from the Pentagon and military and intelligence experts on how Iran might respond to possible U.S. attack scenarios.

Houthis say strike by Saudi-backed forces kills 11

A strike in western Yemen killed 11 people and wounded 19 others Monday, according to the Health Ministry run by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Anees al-Asbahi, spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said that the strike by Saudi-backed forces apparently targeted telecommunications facilities and a residential building in Yemen’s Hodeida province. He said that more victims remain under the rubble.

Saudi-backed forces didn't immediately comment on the strike.

— This item has been corrected to show that Anees al-Asbahi is the spokesperson for the Houthi-run Health Ministry, not the health minister.

Israeli strikes kill 3 in Gaza, health officials and the relief agency say

Three people were killed Monday in separate Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, including an employee of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, according to the agency and Shifa Hospital.

A male employee was killed and three other UNRWA workers were injured when a strike hit a target on the street near a water well where they were working in Jabaliya, an UNRWA spokesperson said.

Adel Al-Helo was hit in the head and died immediately, his brother said from the hospital.

“There’s no ceasefire, there’s no truce, none of that. There’s only killing and destruction in Gaza," Nizar Al-Helo said.

Two other people were killed in a separate strike that hit a vehicle west of Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital, which said several others were wounded.

The Israeli military said, without providing evidence, that it targeted a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba commando unit.

— By Sally Abou AlJoud in Beirut and Wafaa Shurafa in Gaza City, Gaza Strip

War in Gaza wreaks environmental catastrophe, analysis says

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza has unleashed an environmental catastrophe likely to impact Palestinians for decades, according to an analysis released Monday.

The military assault, launched in response to the Hamas-led militant attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has strewn heavy metals, explosive residues, asbestos and biological contaminants across the entire territory, according to the analysis by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory, a British nonprofit group that studies the environmental impact of war.

Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said that Gaza's destruction “will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival.”

‘Outlaw group’ shuts down key Libyan oil pipelines

Armed groups have shut down two oil pipelines in Libya, cutting roughly a quarter of the country’s output and threatening supplies to Europe, the state-run National Oil Corp. said late Sunday.

The corporation said that an “outlaw group” closed a valve on the line from the Sharara field in western Libya, halting about 350,000 barrels a day.

Another nearby major pipeline, Hamada, has been shut for more than three weeks.

Knesset considers bill to roll back Netanyahu's judicial overhaul

An Israeli parliamentary committee on Monday began reviewing a bill to reverse contentious changes that gave the government a larger role in the appointment of judges.

The review is part of a swift parliamentary push by the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot to undo some of the most contentious policies of the outgoing government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents now hold a solid majority in the parliament, known as the Knesset, and can already enact legislation.

Kurdish militants evacuate shelters in Iraq as part of peace process

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported Monday that Kurdish militants had recently evacuated 14 mountain shelters in the Hakurk area of northern Iraq as part of the peace process between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, that was launched last year to end the 42-year conflict.

The PKK had previously abandoned four shelters in October, Anadolu reported. It said that the Turkish military would render the cave complexes unusable.

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Menelaos Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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