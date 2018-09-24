0 Why are Toyota SUVs becoming more and more popular in the US?

In the past year or so, SUVs have surged in popularity here in the US. As a matter of fact, they’re now more popular than passenger cars – only three out of every 10 vehicles sold are passenger cars at this point in time. So what makes them so popular and why are so many drivers putting them in their driveways? Toyota of Orlando is here to explain these much-loved vehicles and also offer you a wide selection of Toyota SUVs to shop if you’re thinking about getting behind the wheel of one.

What makes Toyota SUVs so popular for day-to-day drive time?

Why are SUVs so popular? If we had to wager a guess, we’d say that most people want this type of Orlando Toyota for four reasons – space, versatility, options, and safety. Let’s break each one down:

Safety: Orlando Toyota SUVs are popular options for drivers who are looking for a family vehicle, and with good reason – they usually include the best of the best when it comes to safety tech. You’ll find features like a blind spot monitor, Safety Connect, an Advanced Airbag System, LATCH system for car seats, a tire pressure monitoring system, and integrated backup cameras and Bird’s Eye View Cameras, to name a few features. You’re in good hands when you’re in the driver’s seat of a Toyota SUV.

Space: You’ll definitely have a lot more space in a Toyota SUV than you will in a passenger car. Some of them seat up to 8 people with ease with a roomier and more comfortable interior designed with versatile features like stowaway and removable seats. You’ll also find more cargo space with a convenient liftback access point, so getting all of your stuff around town is simple. Finally, since many Toyota SUVs come with larger engines, you’ll have enhanced towing capabilities at your fingertips.

Options: When you shop Toyota of Orlando, you’ll find tons of SUV options waiting for you. We have 8 Toyota models to start with, and you’ll find used SUVs of ALL makes and models in our preowned inventory. Here are the new Toyota options you’ll find at our dealership:

Toyota Highlander

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota 4Runner

Toyota C-HR

Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Sequoia

As you can see, you’ll have a wide variety to consider!

Versatility: SUVs are renowned throughout the industry for their versatility, and our new Toyotas at Toyota of Orlando are no exception. Let’s look at the 2018 Toyota 4Runner as an example. At first glance, it looks like a family car. It’s spacious and seats up to 8, but then you’ll notice the luxury options up for grabs like JBL sound systems and leather trim. However, it also packs a punch when it comes to off-roading with features like four-wheel drive, CRAWL control, and active traction control.

