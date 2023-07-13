Big 12 newcomer UCF shines in Power 5 Media Days debut

ARLINGTON, Texas -- UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and five of his Knights made their Big 12 Football Media Days debut on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Malzahn made his opening comments on the big stage and made it clear that UCF is here to chase championships. He said the program is ready for this moment. The Knights were picked to finish 8th in their debut season.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and four of his teammates made the media rounds and said Thursday’s experience was a dream come true.

UCF opens Big 12 play against the last two conference champs, Kansas State and Baylor. One of their road trips is at Oklahoma and former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel.

Catching up with former UCF QB and now Oklahoma star Dillon Gabriel at Big 12 Football Media Days.



Spoke fondly of his time in Orlando and says it's great to have UCF in the Big 12.

"The Big 12 Championship is played here and I want to be able to bring the whole team back." UCF Football is picked to finish 8th in its debut Big 12 season, but the Knights have loftier expectations.



Just ask John Rhys Plumlee and Celicar Joshua.

