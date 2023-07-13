Sports

Big 12 newcomer UCF shines in Power 5 Media Days debut

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
ARLINGTON, Texas -- UCF head football coach Gus Malzahn and five of his Knights made their Big 12 Football Media Days debut on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Malzahn made his opening comments on the big stage and made it clear that UCF is here to chase championships. He said the program is ready for this moment. The Knights were picked to finish 8th in their debut season.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and four of his teammates made the media rounds and said Thursday’s experience was a dream come true.

UCF opens Big 12 play against the last two conference champs, Kansas State and Baylor. One of their road trips is at Oklahoma and former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel.

