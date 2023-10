ORLANDO, Fla. -- The No. 2 ranked UCF men’s soccer team shut out Coastal Carolina 5-0 Wednesday night in the Space Game.

With the win, the Knights improve to 8-1-2. Their only loss of the season came on the road 1-0 at No. 1 Marshall. UCF led 1-0 at halftime and scored four second-half goals to put away Coastal Carolina.

UCF returns to action October 22 on the road at South Carolina.

