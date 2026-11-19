TURIN, Italy — U.S. Open finalist Ben Shelton did his part. Then he got some help from top-ranked Alexander Zverev to advance at the ATP Finals.

Shelton twice aced his way out of trouble in the first-set tiebreaker and beat Rafael Jodar 7-6 (8), 7-5 on Thursday.

When Zverev beat Arthur Fils 6-4, 7-6 (6) later in the final match of the group, Shelton was secured a spot in the semifinals of the elite event for the season’s top eight players.

Shelton will face Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in another rematch of their U.S. Open quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m.

While Shelton won that five-set clash in New York, Alcaraz recently got revenge in the Paris Masters final.

Alcaraz has an injury concern, though, after getting his left thigh strapped during a victory over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday; and plays Flavio Cobolli in his final group match on Friday.

Zverev, who had already advanced and finished group play with a perfect three wins, will face either Medvedev or Frances Tiafoe — who play Friday to determine the last semifinalist.

Zverev dealing with ankle issue

Zverev appeared to have an issue during the tiebreaker. He said afterward the problem is his ankle.

“Unfortunately, I started feeling my ankle again,” he said. “I’ll probably feel my ankle sometimes until the end of my career. It’s unfortunately the injury that I had — it’s quite big.”

Zverev needed surgery after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

“I’m going to do everything I can to be pain-free on Saturday, but this is something that I have to live with nowadays,” Zverev added.

The issue impacts his serve, he said, noting “you can see immediately my serve speed goes down, my percentage goes down when that happens. So, I hope I’ll be a hundred percent fit on Saturday.”

Fils’ only chance of advancing was by beating Zverev in straight sets. He leaves with one victory and two losses.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who was eliminated after losing all three of his matches, was the first man to qualify for the Finals in the same season as his tour-level debut.

“Rafa is one of the best young talents that tennis has seen in a long time,” Shelton told the crowd. “To be here playing in Turin in his first year on tour, starting the year outside of top 100, is a ridiculous feat. So I hope all you guys recognize how special that is.”

Shelton's aces

For Shelton, having won two of his three group matches is quite an improvement compared to when he lost all three during his debut at Finals last year.

Shelton served aces to save two set points in the tiebreaker.

Also late in the first set, a shot from Shelton clipped the net and hit Jodar in the back at the net. Jodar ended up on the ground and grasped his back when he got up but didn’t appear bothered as the match wore on. Shelton asked Jodar if he was OK and the players slapped hands.

In the final game of the match, Shelton slipped and fell over backward. But he got right back up and served three straight aces to finish it off.

In all, Shelton had 14 aces to Jodar’s nine, with the American’s fastest serve clocking in at 146 mph (235 kph).

“Everyone serves pretty well in here,” Shelton said. “There’s no wind. There’s a lot less elements to deal with, and the ball striking is cleaner.”

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