I’m WFTV’s Chief Meteorologist, Tom Terry, also known as ‘Central Florida’s Chief Meteorologist,’ and I have enjoyed living in central Florida for 30 years and counting!

My staff at Severe Weather Center 9 uses the latest radar, ‘Live Dual-Pol Doppler 9,’ which provides a 3-D view inside storms to assess damage potential. Originally from Wellston, Oklahoma, I developed a passion for weather early, which led to a Meteorology degree from the University of Oklahoma. I began broadcasting at NPR KGOU on the OU campus, then worked at NBC in Corpus Christi, where I met my wife, Selina. After witnessing Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and the 1993 ‘storm of the century’ off Corpus Christi, I moved to Beaumont as chief Meteorologist at the ABC affiliate.

Central Florida called in 1996, and Selina and I moved to Orlando that summer, a week before hurricane Bertha (which missed us). I’ve covered hundreds of severe weather events and dozens of hurricanes, with memorable ones like the deadly tornado outbreaks of 1998 and 2007. The 2004 hurricane season is remembered for the hurricanes ‘Charley’, ‘Frances’, and ‘Jeanne’ over a six-week period. I was proud to provide central Floridians hours of warning as ‘Charley’ turned and struck with 100mph winds and weeks of recovery. Other notable storms like ‘Fay’ (flooding) in 2008, ‘Matthew’ (coastal damage) in 2016, ‘Irma’ in 2017 (damage around the state) started a very active period of storms that we had to "hunker down" together here in central Florida. More recently, we’ve dealt with record-breaking storms ‘Ian’ (flood emergencies), ‘Milton’ (record tornado outbreak), and others. When I’m not working on projects during active weather, my wife Selina and I watch our kids: Ryan in medical school and Kaitlyn finishing her Psychology degree. I enjoy my convertible Mustang on nice Florida days and my Mach E EV Mustang on other days. I tinker with my home’s solar panels and enjoy fires, brisket, or turkey for holidays. Selina and I love cruising, traveling to Georgia and North Carolina mountains, and beach trips.

I’m also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoy yearly football season banter with Greg Warmoth and Martha Sugalski and her ‘Eagles’—especially when we beat them!

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