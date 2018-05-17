0 Guide to Madame Tussauds in Orlando

Featuring a collection of lifelike wax figures of notable people, Madame Tussauds has a location in the heart of Orlando. Use this guide for a quick rundown of what to know about Madame Tussauds and what to expect at its Orlando location.



Background

The genesis of Madame Tussauds can be credited to a woman named Marie Grosholtz. Born in Strasbourg, France, Grosholtz inherited the famous wax figure collection of Dr. Philippe Curtis, which she later took around the world as a traveling exhibition. After her death in 1850, her grandsons took over the exhibit. A century later, the second Madame Tussauds attraction opened in Amsterdam. There are now locations in Las Vegas, New York, Shanghai, Washington, D.C., and other major cities around the world.



What's inside

The lifelike wax figures within Madame Tussauds are broken up into categorical areas: film, sports, music, television, history and leaders, A-list party and the newest addition, Justice League: "A Call for Heroes." Fans can take photos with their favorite figures.



Tickets

Three categories of tickets can be purchased at Madame Tussauds: single-day admission, a single-day admission and Sea Life combo ticket, and a single-day admission, Sea Life and Icon Orlando package ticket. Save ten percent when purchasing tickets online in advance of a visit. Visit the Madame Tussauds website for more information on tickets.



How to get there

Madame Tussauds in Orlando is at 8401 International Drive in the 360 Complex. To get there by car, take either Interstate 4 East or West and get off at Exit 74A.

