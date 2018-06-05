0 Guide to Orlando national parks

The rich history and extensive wildlife conservation in Central Florida makes a visit to one of the Orlando-area national parks appealing. Along with nature centers, beaches and a historical fort to explore, national parks within a comfortable drive from Orlando offer adventures like kayaking and observing manatees from a platform.



This guide offers an overview of Orlando-area national parks.



Ocala National Forest

40929 State Road 19, Umatilla

352-669-3153



Established in 1908 as the first National Forest east of the Mississippi, the Ocala National Forest now draws hikers from all over the world with its reputation as the birthplace of the Florida Trail. Its 383,000 acres are located just north of Orlando, between the Ocklawaha and St. Johns rivers, and they protect the world's largest contiguous sand pine scrub forest.



The OCN is also rich in water resources, comprising more than 600 lakes, rivers and springs, three of them in the rare "first-magnitude" category. Visitors to the ONF find a wealth of recreation possibilities, including canoeing in wilderness waterways, swimming in crystal clear springs, year-round camping and four-wheeling on designated Jeep and ATV trail systems.



National Register of Historic Places: Jack Kerouac House

1418 Clouser Ave., Orlando



American author and Beat Generation founder Jack Kerouac lived at this home when his bestselling novel "On the Road" was published to instant fame. He also performed final edits on his inaugural work from this house and wrote "The Dharma Bums" and a play called "Beat Generation."



Canaveral National Seashore

Office mailing address: 212 S Washington Ave., Titusville

321-267-1110



About 55 miles from Orlando proper, this barrier island is a rare example of undeveloped shoreline. It is renowned for providing sanctuary to both people and numerous threatened and endangered species, including the sea turtles that nest on its shores. The Space Race and Cold War historical example of the Orlando national parks also includes Playalinda Beach, miles of remote and natural shoreline known as a good place to watch rocket launches at the adjacent Kennedy Space Center.



Park representatives advise those coming to Canaveral to watch launches to make sure to bring ample water and sunscreen, along with a full gas tank. The park stays open if launches are within park operating hours, but incoming traffic may be turned away to adhere to capacity and safety guidelines.



Fort Mantanzas National Monument

Mailing address: 8635 A1A South, Saint Augustine

904-471-0116



About 90 miles from Orlando and a great place to take young nature lovers, Mantanzas includes a 270-year-old fort active kids and their history-loving parents can explore. It's also a fine option for nature walks and sheer relaxation, with a half-mile boardwalk trail that cuts through the maritime forest and places to fish and walk the river beach at low tide.



Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge

1987 Scrub Jay Way, Titusville

321-861-0669



Blanketing the north end of Merritt Island between the Indian River Lagoon and the Atlantic Ocean, Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge protects 140,000 acres with some of the best birding in Florida. Coastal dunes, saltwater estuaries and marshes and hardwood hammocks sustain more than 1,500 species of plants and animals. It's a hot spot for biking, hiking and watching manatees from an observation deck that connects the Indian River and Mosquito lagoons. Open sunrise to sunset, some portions of the refuge are free, others cost $5 per vehicle.



Weekend trip idea

Everglades National Park

Main entrance: 40001 State Road 9336, Homestead

305-242-7700



For a day trip or long weekend option, Everglades National Park is about a four-hour drive from Orlando. The largest tropical wilderness in the U.S. with more than 1.5 million acres, the trip is worthwhile for nature lovers and conservationists of all ages.

