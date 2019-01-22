Fallen crane blocks lanes of southbound SR-417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fallen crane is blocking southbound lanes of State Road 417 Tuesday morning near Curry Ford Road.
Reports of the fallen crane came in around 4 a.m. Portions of the roadway remained closed.
Partial road closure on the 417 SB near Curry Ford ---> crews were able to get the toppled crane upright. Video from @QMcCrayWFTV @WFTV @WFTVTraffic pic.twitter.com/imTEdZqZnC— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) January 22, 2019
An overturned crane is blocking all but one of the southbound lanes on 417 just north of Curry Ford rd. A wrecker just pulled up. @FHPOrlando says a tire blew and the driver lost control. The driver will be ok. pic.twitter.com/UAxT8TKLZU— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 22, 2019
