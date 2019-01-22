  • Fallen crane blocks lanes of southbound SR-417

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fallen crane is blocking southbound lanes of State Road 417 Tuesday morning near Curry Ford Road.

    Reports of the fallen crane came in around 4 a.m. Portions of the roadway remained closed.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories