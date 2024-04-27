Sheriff: 1 killed, 2 injured in deputy-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and two deputies are injured after a shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Lakeland.

Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Saturday morning, there have been recent vehicle burglaries in the area of Hunt Duff Road in North Lakeland.

The office said the deputies were assigned to the area that was considered a hotspot for the recent burglaries.

A deputy saw a suspicious white vehicle in the county park after hours, deputies said.

The office said, as the deputy approached the car and asked the man questions, he refused to comply, the deputy went back to their car and called for backup because the suspect was resisting.

Judd said there were a total of four deputies and two trainees working the at the scene.

Sheriff Judd said the man said he considered himself as a sovereign citizen and pulled out a gun and started firing at the officers.

The sheriff said one Polk County Lt. Anderson was shot in the arm and the bullet went into his chest, and one Deputy Smith was shot four times.

The sheriff said the other deputies at the scene fired back at the man and killed him.

The deputies were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said they will not release the suspect’s information until the next of kin has been notified.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.

