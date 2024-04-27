Cocoa student arrested after gun smuggled off school campus by another student

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old brought a gun and magazine onto the campus of Cocoa High School on Thursday.

The weapon was reportedly seen by multiple students.

Police located the suspect on campus, but not the gun. Investigators say it was smuggled off the Rosetine Street campus by another student.

According to a letter from the principal sent to parents, one student was taken into custody and multiple students were suspended.

Police told WFTV the juvenile suspect is facing charges including: possession of a firearm under the age of 18, illegal possession of a firearm on school grounds, tamper/destroy evidence, and aggravated assault.

