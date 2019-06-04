FHP: Man dies after crashing into building on State Road 434

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man is dead after crashing into a building in Seminole County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 7:12 p.m. at The Window Place at 2632 West State Road 434, troopers said.
Preliminary information indicates the man driving the car suffered from a medical issue before crashing into the building, troopers said.
He was taken to South Seminole Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
Troopers did not identify the man.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}