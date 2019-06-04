  • FHP: Man dies after crashing into building on State Road 434

    By: Chip Skambis

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A man is dead after crashing into a building in Seminole County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The crash occurred around 7:12 p.m. at The Window Place at 2632 West State Road 434, troopers said. 

    Preliminary information indicates the man driving the car suffered from a medical issue before crashing into the building, troopers said. 

    He was taken to South Seminole Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said. 

    Troopers did not identify the man. 

