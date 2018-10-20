FHP: Pedestrian killed in Apopka crash

APOPKA, Fla. - A 65-year-old man was killed when he walked in front of a car in Apopka on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Apopka man, whom troopers did not identify, was standing on the shoulder of Apopka Boulevard near the intersection of Sugar Pine Road around 8:50 p.m. when he walked in front of a 2004 Ford Mustang headed north, troopers said.
The Mustang hit the man, who was taken to Florida Hospital Apopka, where he died, troopers said.
Troopers have not determined why the man stepped in front of the Mustang.
The Mustang’s driver was not under the influence of alcohol, according to a crash report.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on the victim.
