Police: 1 dead after shooting in Port Orange

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Sam Martello, WFTV.com

Port Orange deadly shooting (WFTV staff)

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators said it happened early Wednesday morning in the Southern Pines neighborhood.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the area of Elda Lane and Spruce Creek Road.

At the scene, they determined that the incident involved two people.

One of those individuals was fatally shot, investigators said.

Port Orange Police Department said everyone involved in the incident had been accounted for and there was no threat to area residents.

POPD added that officers were not involved in the shooting incident.

Port Orange deadly shooting (WFTV staff)

As of 4:30 a.m., detectives remained at the scene to conduct an investigation.

