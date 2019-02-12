ORLANDO, Fla. - A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian to die in the southbound lanes of John Young Parkway Tuesday morning, Orlando police said.
Officers said the victim died on scene.
Related Headlines
-
Silver Star Road back open after pedestrian killed in fatal crash, police say
-
UCF installs new road signs aimed at increasing pedestrian safety
-
Drunken man arrested after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Cocoa police say
-
Walking in Florida? You're apparently in danger, study says
-
DeLand police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian
>>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<
The accident happened near Arlington Street around 2:30 a.m. Police shut down all southbound lanes of John Young Parkway between Colonial Drive and Arlington Street for more than three hours to continue the investigation into the crash. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.
It's the same area where Detrick Hudson said his wife got hit.
"I've got a wife. She comes from work. The minute she's crossing, a car hit her," he said.
Orlando police have not released any information on a description of the vehicle.
Pedestrians who cross in the area regularly said they need more crosswalks and signs to do so safely.
6:10am UPDATE: @QMcCrayWFTV says John Young Pkwy is back open @WFTV https://t.co/BBncweoGxf— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) February 12, 2019
HEADS UP #WestColonial DRIVERS: John Young Pkwy near the @OrangeCoSheriff and @GreyhoundBus building is CLOSED. Fatal crash involving a pedestrian has part of John Young Pkwy closed for an investigation.— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) February 12, 2019
ALTERNATE: Mercy Dr or Orange Blossom Trl
@WFTV @QMcCrayWFTV https://t.co/SUZd8jIkU6
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}