    By: Steve Barrett

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A hit-and-run driver left a pedestrian to die in the southbound lanes of John Young Parkway Tuesday morning, Orlando police said.

    Officers said the victim died on scene.

    The accident happened near Arlington Street around 2:30 a.m. Police shut down all southbound lanes of John Young Parkway between Colonial Drive and Arlington Street for more than three hours to continue the investigation into the crash. The road reopened just after 6 a.m.

    It's the same area where Detrick Hudson said his wife got hit. 

    "I've got a wife. She comes from work. The minute she's crossing, a car hit her," he said. 

    Orlando police have not released any information on a description of the vehicle. 

    Pedestrians who cross in the area regularly said they need more crosswalks and signs to do so safely. 

     

