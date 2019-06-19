TRAFFIC DELAY: Crash involving hazardous materials on SR-429 south in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the road on State Road 429 south at Exit 34 in Orange County.
The crash also caused the on-ramp at US-441/Orange Blossom Trail to close.
Channel 9 reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman said the crash involved hazardous materials, but no further information has been released.
