Woman hospitalized after Volusia County patrol car crashes into her in Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a Volusia County deputy's patrol car crashed into her in Ormond Beach on Tuesday evening, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The 38-year-old woman, whom officials did not identify, was walking along the 1900 block of Hand Avenue around 7:26 p.m. when the deputy's patrol car crashed into her, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Related Headlines
She was taken to Florida Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Read: Officer in lost dog Facebook post catches eyes
Troopers have not released any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The deputy, a 21-year-old hired in 2017, has been placed on paid administrative leave while troopers investigate the crash, as is standard, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials did not immediately identify the deputy.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}