Man dies after crashing into light pole on I-4 near DeLand, troopers say

DEBARY, Fla. - A DeBary man was killed when his car went off I-4 and struck a light pole late Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2009 Toyota sedan around 8:45 p.m. near the DeLand exit at mile marker 118 when the car left the road way and crashed into a pole and then caught fire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said the man’s condition after the crash has prevented them from identifying him.
He was the only person in the car.
Troopers are unsure what caused the car to leave the roadway.
