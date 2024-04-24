Disney World unveils dates for 2024 International Food and Wine Festival at EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced the dates for a popular festival at EPCOT.

The International Food and Wine Festival is set to begin on Aug. 29.

It features dishes inspired by cultures and cuisines from around the world.

There will also be special merchandise, experiences, and performances available.

The festival runs through Nov. 23.

More information about Disney’s 2024 International Food and Wine Festival can be found here.

