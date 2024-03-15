106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Walt Disney World for the first time

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A Florida resident celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday at the “most magical place on Earth.”

Magnolia Jackson, now 106 years old, lives in Gainesville and is also the oldest living graduate of Bethune Cookman University.

Jackson attended the Florida Classic game last year and saw Mickey Mouse perform in his drum major outfit.

She said that inspired her love for Disney, and made her want to visit Walt Disney World for the first time.

Disney cast members, along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, surprised her with music, signs balloons and a birthday cake.

Jackson also saw a preview of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and toured the EPCOT Flower and Garden Festival.

