Walt Disney World shares new renderings of planned affordable housing complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World has unveiled new details on a planned massive affordable housing complex.

Developers showed off new renderings Thursday to officials in Orange County.

Disney says construction of the 1,400-unit complex should start later this year.

It’s being built near Magic Kingdom.

County officials have stressed the importance of adding affordable housing to that area, despite some community opposition.

