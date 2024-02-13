Disney reveals when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Tuesday when it will open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park.

Park officials said the new “The Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction -- which will be replacing the iconic Splash Mountain ride -- will open this summer.

The good times will also roll in Anaheim, California, when a version of the ride opens later this year at the original Disneyland Park.

Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.

See: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Magic Kingdom this summer

They said park visitors will be transported to a Louisiana bayou, themed with cypress trees and Spanish moss, for a journey “full of music” and “Mama Odie’s magic” in preparation for “a celebration where everyone’s welcome.”

Disney also revealed a first look at Walt Disney Imagineering’s Tiana audio-animatronics figure, which will be featured in the ride. See it below:

Read: Super Bowl 58: Patrick Mahomes, family say, ‘We’re Going to Disneyland’

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom Park this summer. (Disney)

Disney said the attraction will feature an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver and a turtle as well as songs from the animated film and zydeco music.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: American Girl teams up with Disney; releases princess dolls

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Splash Mountain to be re-branded Splash Mountain to be re-branded (Walt Disney World)

See a map of the park below:

©2024 Cox Media Group