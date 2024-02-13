Local

Disney reveals when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Princess Tiana audio-animatronics figure Walt Disney Imagineering shares a first look at the first-ever Princess Tiana Audio-Animatronics figure, which will debut this summer in Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The new attraction will feature familiar faces from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "The Princess and the Frog." (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced Tuesday when it will open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park.

Park officials said the new “The Princess and the Frog”-themed attraction -- which will be replacing the iconic Splash Mountain ride -- will open this summer.

The good times will also roll in Anaheim, California, when a version of the ride opens later this year at the original Disneyland Park.

Disney officials described the new attraction’s backstory as one that “digs a little deeper” into Princess Tiana’s story.

They said park visitors will be transported to a Louisiana bayou, themed with cypress trees and Spanish moss, for a journey “full of music” and “Mama Odie’s magic” in preparation for “a celebration where everyone’s welcome.”

Disney also revealed a first look at Walt Disney Imagineering’s Tiana audio-animatronics figure, which will be featured in the ride. See it below:

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at Magic Kingdom Park this summer. (Disney)

Disney said the attraction will feature an otter, a rabbit, a racoon, a beaver and a turtle as well as songs from the animated film and zydeco music.

Splash Mountain to be re-branded Splash Mountain to be re-branded (Walt Disney World)

See a map of the park below:

