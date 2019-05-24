  • Watch out: Traffic shift flips SR-408, South Street exit on I-4

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORLANDO, Fla. - If you used to go left, go right. If you used to go right, go left.

    Drivers getting off I-4 eastbound heading toward State Road 408 or South Street need to pay careful attention Friday morning: The exit will switch which side you need to be on to get where you want to go.

    I-4 Ultimate work necessitated the change. Crews are going to start demolishing the old 408 bridge over I-4. The change was supposed to go into effect at 5 a.m. Friday, but opened more than two hours late just after 7 a.m.

    "Now if you are in the left-hand lane as you exit I-4 that's what's going to take you to South Street. You want to get to the 408? Instead of taking the left lane you need to be in the right lane, follow this up and around," said David Parks with I-4 Ultimate.

    The change is set to stay in effect for the next year and a half.

