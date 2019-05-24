0 Watch out: Traffic shift flips SR-408, South Street exit on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you used to go left, go right. If you used to go right, go left.

Drivers getting off I-4 eastbound heading toward State Road 408 or South Street need to pay careful attention Friday morning: The exit will switch which side you need to be on to get where you want to go.

I-4 Ultimate work necessitated the change. Crews are going to start demolishing the old 408 bridge over I-4. The change was supposed to go into effect at 5 a.m. Friday, but opened more than two hours late just after 7 a.m.

"Now if you are in the left-hand lane as you exit I-4 that's what's going to take you to South Street. You want to get to the 408? Instead of taking the left lane you need to be in the right lane, follow this up and around," said David Parks with I-4 Ultimate.

The change is set to stay in effect for the next year and a half.

7:10AM UPDATE: I-4 Eastbound ramp to 408 & South St is now OPEN! @WFTV — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 24, 2019

‼👀PAY ATTENTION: some signs at the new traffic pattern on I-4 Eastbound at the 408 & South Street ramp need to be adjusted.



‼WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

*408 stay right➡

*South St stay left ⬅ pic.twitter.com/yPhjFthupH — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) May 24, 2019

Here's why the new temporary ramp to SR 408 is delayed --> @I4Ultimate crews are switching the signs 🚧 This new change was supposed to be up and running at 5AM @WFTV @WFTVTraffic @RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/HGk2yqPX0E — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) May 24, 2019

