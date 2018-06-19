Beat the heat: Central Florida soars into 90s

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida will have scorching heat over the next few days with very little rain in sight.
Most of Central Florida will be in the 90s on Tuesday with the heat index into the 100s, according to certified meteorologist Rusty McCranie.
The real chance of rain happens this weekend.
How do you plan to beat the heat?
Many of our Channel 9 viewers said they plan to stay inside with the air conditioning. Others said they plan to go to the beach.
