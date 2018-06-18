0 The dangers of high temperatures, and how to avoid them

Hot Playground Equipment

As Central Florida inches closer to record high this week, many have made it a point to stay inside to stay cool, which is likely the safest bet to avoid the detriments of a 100 degree heat index.

The director of the Orange County Health Department said working or playing in the heat for too long without cooling down can put stress on your heart and other organs.

That leaves parents looking for places to keep their children moving.

Even though Orange County Parks and Recreation says it keeps most play areas shaded, park guests said the equipment can still get hot.

An infrared thermometer that registers temperature on equipment showed equipment to be around 130 degrees at an Orange County playground Wednesday.

Orange County Health Director Dr. Kevin Sherin, said parents should be supervising and checking equipment before children play.

“We’re going to feel heat in a considerable way when it’s above 120 degrees,” Sherin said.

The Burn Foundation said that when playground equipment gets over 140 degrees, children can get a burn wound in a matter of seconds.

The HOT days arrive to Florida!

Do you know the difference between a heat stroke and a heat exhaustion? Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water. pic.twitter.com/fcguKmsUxx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) June 18, 2018

Heat Brings Hidden Dangers in Lakes

When the sun beats down in Central Florida, people are looking for relief, but when it comes to trying to cool down in lakes, a hidden danger is lurking below the surface.

Amoebas are one-celled organisms that Sherin said are in 50 percent of the fresh water in Florida, and when it’s warm, more amoebas show up in the waters.

They make their way into the body through the nose, and can get to the brain through the sinuses.

In 2007, three children who had been enjoying outdoor water activities died from amoebas in Orange County.

“We’ve had our share in Central Florida, so we want to talk about this at this time of year,” Sherin said.

Sherin said the best way to avoid amoebas is for people to use nose clips when swimming in fresh water, or opt for pools.

Working in the Heat

Whether you’re working out, or out working in the sun, the high heat may take a toll on your body.

“It’s really hot and that’s going to place a stress on the heart,” Sherin said. “It’s going to place a stress on all the organ systems, and you’re trying to avoid heat stress.”

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration, or OSHA, doesn’t have a specific standards for employers who have people working in hot environments.

But the administration does say, “Employers have a duty to protect workers from recognized serious hazards in the workplace, including heat-related hazards.”

Employers must alert working on high-risk conditions, encourage workers to drink plenty of water (at least four cups an hour), limit physical exertion, and adjust work activities to when the heat isn’t as bad, like earlier in the day.

Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service in Pensacola was cited for having mail carriers working in the heat without proper care.

On Interstate 4, the Department of Transportation said workers are encouraged to stay hydrated, and to seek shade or stop working if they don’t feel well.

Heat and Sun Safety Tips and Info

The sun’s ultraviolet rays can damage skin in just 15 minutes.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks.

Drink plenty of water frequently. Do not wait until you are thirsty.

Watch for signs of heat stroke such as: hot, red skin, changes in consciousness; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing.

If you suspect someone is suffering from heat stroke, call 911.

Always “Look Before you Lock”! Do not to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can rise 30 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes.

Wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of at least 15, even on "cooler" and cloudy days. Reapply every two hours.

Limit activities and sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear sunglasses that absorb 100 percent of UV light.

