Brevard County students can get free school supplies next weekend

COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard Schools Foundation will host its annual school supply giveaway on Saturday, July 19.

The first 2,000 students to attend can get free backpacks, school supplies, books, dental kits and hygiene products.

Eligible students must be enrolled in Brevard Public Schools and qualify for the free or reduced lunch program.

It will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on July 19 at the Supply Zone for Teachers at Clearlake Education Center located at 1225 Clearlake Rd. in Cocoa.

