Beautiful weather continues, chilly nights; high risk for rip currents this weekend

We continue with the stretch of beautiful weather across Central Florida.
The winds are slowly shifting, coming from the west through late Friday, then from the northeast to the east-northeast during the weekend. As the winds shift from the east, the temperatures will respond and climb to the low 80s Sunday afternoon.
Low temperatures will drop to the upper-40s to low 50s area-wide Friday into Saturday.
Highs will remain in the upper 70s Saturday and the winds are likely to cause a high risk for rip current on Saturday again, especially in the afternoon when around the high tide times.
Rip current risk continues this afternoon and through the weekend (with the winds coming from the east) Swim near a lifeguard, weather will be absolutely beautiful! #RipCurrents #flwx @DaytonaBeachFun @VCNewsInfo @BrevardCo_FL pic.twitter.com/nGbMTh8ud1— Irene Sans (@IreneSans) March 22, 2019
Beach Forecast
The winds along coastal waters will be 5 to 10 knots and the seas will be 3 to 4 feet on Saturday. The seas and winds will stay similar on Sunday along the local waters up to 4 feet.
There will still be a risk for rip currents, so swimmers are advised to swim near a lifeguard.
