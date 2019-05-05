0 Central Florida: Severe storms wreck Sunday afternoon plans; weather improves

A front moving through Sunday produced scattered showers and severe afternoon storm activity across Central Florida.

Some storms became severe, with lighting, damaging winds and small hail.

Winds along the east central coast of Florida

Parts of Marion County were under a severe thunderstorm warning just before noon. The line of severe storms moved over the I-4 corridor fast between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. By 4 p.m. the line was over Brevard and Volusia Counties. Volusia County experienced persistent thunderstorms since late morning Sunday.

Storms brought frequent lightning and 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday afternoon, with strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Wind gusts between 50 and 65 mph and quarter size hail were reported across parts of Central Florida. Trees down near Lake Underhill was reported by a Channel viewer.



HEADS UP #Brevard! Here are your ETAs for the last strong line of t’storms. Stay indoors. This line seems to be strengthening. https://t.co/wfJHhXASvY#stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/bkI9RiSs8w — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 5, 2019

@WFTV Looks a little stormy over here in Saint Cloud 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rq1tPqvUgV — 🌟Yami of Etheria🌟 (@EstherMarie117) May 5, 2019

I live near the #YMCA in Winter Park #stormalert9

Must’ve been 60mph here for a while. pic.twitter.com/YZsbxWYKJb — Bob Kelley (@BKelley60) May 5, 2019

@GWaldenWFTV ... my son Zack took this photo at Lake Underhill Park! pic.twitter.com/YtaQRMaEFQ — Luis E. Rios (@RiosReal) May 5, 2019

#WFTV viewer Kevin Quesenberry snapped this photo Sunday afternoon of storms moving into the Eagle Meadows area of St. Cloud. #Florida #WX #stormalert9 pic.twitter.com/W6zyPFKUco — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 5, 2019

THE FORECAST

By 4 p.m., the last line of storms was along the coast and only a few lingering, light to moderate showers, inland. The weather conditions will become more stable and severe weather will no longer be a threat for the late afternoon into the evening.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the low 70s.

The good news! The front came with more oomph than expected and it will be able to cross the Peninsula and provide mostly stable conditions for the beginning of the work week. There highest chance for rain and scattered storms will be over the Treasure Coast to South Florida Monday afternoon.

Monday afternoon will be hot! Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees, but will feel as if they were in the mid-90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you work outdoors.

Rain chances increase once again Wednesday afternoon, with the winds coming from the east-southeast, providing plenty of moisture. We will continue to closely monitor the weather and update you on TV, online and our WFTV Weather app.

Hang in there! Severe storms continue racing East. There are good news in the forecast; weather will become much more stable, even to start the work week! Read complete forecast here: https://t.co/wfJHhXASvY #Stormalert9 #FLWX pic.twitter.com/vLeEo0bf8y — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 5, 2019

These storms are no joke. Packed with lightning and strong gusts. Please stay indoors.

Coastal Counties (S. Volusia thru Brevard) they will arrive within a couple hours. #stormalert9 https://t.co/7HTgjMoczD — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 5, 2019

WHAT ABOUT TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT?

The National Hurricane Center no longer gives the area of disturbed weather a chance of developing. It will remain over the western Atlantic and the cold front will keep it over the water, dissipating it. This area does not represent a threat to Florida.

Our team of certified meteorologists are on duty, and will continue to monitor the weather and bring you prompt updates on our WFTV Weather app and on wftv.com.

