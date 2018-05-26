0 Alberto to drench Memorial Day weekend plans as storm inches toward gulf

Saturday will start off calm, with periods of sunshine. The showers and storms will pick up during the late afternoon/early evening hours. Some of these can be heavy at times with embedded storms.

Heavy outer rain bands/squalls from #Alberto will bring some heavy downpours starting late Saturday and on Sunday. Here's a look at the estimates through Sunday evening. More Monday! pic.twitter.com/1gShA9oU4V — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 25, 2018

Subtropical Storm Alberto is forecast to stay over the Gulf of Mexico, but its bands and moisture feed will continue to affect Central Florida, and the entire peninsula, throughout the holiday weekend.

Alberto’s Threats

The main threat for Central Florida will be the high rainfall. Amounts through Wednesday morning could reach 3 to 6 inches, and some isolated spots could register 8 inches. A flood watch has been posted and will go in effect starting Saturday afternoon and continue through Monday. Flash flooding is a possibility this weekend, as there could be short periods with very heavy precipitation.

Never, never drive through flooded roadways. Water might be deeper than expected.

Tropical storm force winds to Central Florida are not likely, but rain will be the main impact.

Get some board games for the kids.. get them away from electronics & teach them your tricks! :) pic.twitter.com/XYVmVDnVgb — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) May 25, 2018

If Alberto stays on the track forecast on Friday evening, tropical storm-force winds have less than a 10 percent likelihood to affect Central Florida. Winds directly from Alberto will likely not affect the area but some of the embedded storms could produce gusty winds. Short-lived, but still damaging, tornadoes may be embedded in the storms; the western coast of Florida has the highest risk for these. Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio and our free WFTV Weather app are great options.

Alberto is forecast to make landfall Monday, somewhere between the northern coast of Florida and eastern Louisiana as a tropical (or subtropical) storm with 60-to-65 mph sustained winds. The landfall intensity could still vary until then.

Even after the storm makes landfall, the main circulation will continue to pull moisture from the tropics right over Florida. The showers will linger through the middle of next week, gradually decreasing by next Friday.

Storm Surge Watch: Horseshoe Beach to mouth of the Mississippi River. 2-4' along panhandle of FL pic.twitter.com/M3kzGGMPB1 — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 25, 2018

