ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As hurricane season begins Friday, people in Florida can stock up on storm necessities without paying sales tax.
Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is Friday, June 1 through Thursday, June 7.
Some of the qualifying items include:
- Reusable ice (selling for $10 or less)
- Candles, flashlights, lanterns, and any portable self-powered light source powered by battery, solar, hand-crank or gas (selling for $20 or less)
- Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers (selling for $30 or less)
- Nonelectrical coolers and ice chests for food storage ($30 or less)
- Bungee cords ($50 or less)
- Ground anchor systems ($50 or less)
- Radios (Two-way or weather band) powered by battery, solar, or hand crank ($50 or less)
- Ratchet straps ($50 or less)
- Tarps ($50 or less)
- Tie-down kits ($50 or less)
- Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting ($50 or less)
- Portable generators that can be used for light, communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage ($750 or less)
Food and other canned goods are not included the tax holiday.
